Hero MotoCorp maintains its dominance in April 2018: Sold 16 two-wheelers every minute

World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has announced its sales numbers for April 2018. The company showed an impressive performance and continued its dominance in the two-wheeler segment in India. During the month, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 694,022 units of two-wheelers. With this, the company registered a growth of 16.5% over the corresponding month in the last year. In comparison, the company sold 595,706 units in April 2017. Last month, Hero MotoCorp also introduced its new e-commerce portal for selling Hero Genuine Parts and Accessories across the country. Earlier, Hero MotoCorp closed the previous fiscal (FY’18) with its best-ever monthly sales of 730,473 units in the month of March 2018. The brand became the only two-wheeler company that crossed the seven-lakh monthly sales mark in September 2017 when it sold 720,739 units of two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp is betting big on product launches and aims to launch two products in the 200cc segment this year. First will be the Xtreme 200R that will make its presence felt in the coming weeks.After that, the company will launch the new XPulse 200 that will arrive as the most affordable adventure bike one can buy in India.

Hero MotoCorp had announced previously that it will venture into the 250cc-500cc big bike segment that is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. Hero MotoCorp's closest rival Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) had announced that aims to leave behind the former by the year 2020. Now, it seems that the company is inching towards its goal as it sold a total of 6.35 lakh two-wheelers last month.

Honda has also announced that it will launch 19 two-wheelers in the current financial year. Out of these, one will be a completely new product and 18 will be updates. The company will also be expanding its touch points to a total of 6000 by the end of this financial year.