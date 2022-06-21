Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V, Dash 110, and Dash 125 in Turkey

Hero MotoCorp launches Euro 5 compliant XPulse 200 4V, Dash 110, and Dash 125 in Turkey. The company, to date, has set up 100 touchpoints across the country.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, launches Euro 5 compliant XPulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 & Dash 125 scooters in Turkey. The two-wheeler manufacturer started operations in Turkey in 2014 and has set up 100 touchpoints across the country.

The XPulse 200 4V is powered by the same 200cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 18.4 bhp and 17.3 Nm of peak torque with the help of a 5-speed gearbox. The XPulse gets a LED headlight, an LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and navigation, and a single-channel ABS.

Similar to India, the equipment also remains the same such as long travel suspension with 190mm front and 170mm rear travel, 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels, a 10-step adjustable rear suspension, and an aluminium skid plate.

The Dash 110 scooter is powered by a 110 cc engine that makes 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque while its bigger sibling, the Dash 125 gets a bigger engine that makes 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. Both scooters are mated to a CVT gearbox.

The Dash scooters get LED headlights, a digital speedometer console with Bluetooth connectivity that displays calls and messages, a low fuel indicator, and a USB charging socket.