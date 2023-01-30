The scooter is getting power from a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a maximum power output of 8.05bhp at 7250 rpm and torque of 8.7 Nm at 5750 rpm.

Hero MotoCorp launched the new 110cc scooter – Xoom. Hero Xoom scooter is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of Rs 68,599 (ex-showroom). Available in three variants – Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc.

The company is offering Xoom in five colour options such as Polestar Blue, Black, Sports Red and Matt Abrax Orange colour schemes. The scooter is getting power from a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a maximum power output of 8.05bhp at 7250 rpm and torque of 8.7 Nm at 5750 rpm.

Designed and developed to appeal to the generation of perceptive customers who seek adventure and excitement in their everyday ride, the Xoom scooter delivers a contemporary design, supreme manoeuvrability, unmatched agility and extraordinary performance, the company said.

Xoom comes with a powerful BS-VI compliant engine that features Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3S technology (Idle Stop-Start System). The new Digital Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and Side-Stand Engine-cut-off add to the tech profile of the scooter.

The Hero Xoom embodies a fresh new take in the 110cc category. With an industry-first feature – the Hero Intelligent Cornering Light (HiCL), and segment-first features – bigger and wider tyres and zippy acceleration in the 110cc segment, it guarantees an unparalleled mobility experience to the owners.