Hero MotoCorp launches buyback programme for scooters in Delhi, Pune & Bengaluru

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has launched a buyback scheme for scooters with plans to cover top-10 markets of India going forward. The company had launched the scheme BuySurance in Pune, a big scooter market, in March to test the market proposition. It has now also introduced the scheme in two more markets – Delhi and Bengaluru. Under the scheme, every customer buying new Hero Scooter will receive a guaranteed buyback certificate by used two-wheeler brand CREDR with fixed buyback value matrix in an interval of six months over the next five years.

"Hero MotoCorp has come out with a disruptive value offering..a first of its kind offering in Indian two-wheeler market where customers get guaranteed future re-sale on their new Hero scooter purchase," Hero MotoCorp Head (Sales and After Sales) Sanjay Bhan said.

"Over a period of time, our plan is to cover the top-10 markets in the country as part of the pilot project," he added. Customers would just have to reach out Hero dealerships along with scooter and buyback certificate to claim BuySurance benefits. The company sells a range of scooters, including Pleasure and Destini.