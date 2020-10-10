Hero MotoCorp launches 24×7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

On Hero MotoCorp premium bikes like the Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S & XPulse 200, the RSA program will be complimentary for one year. The said scheme has been effective starting 1st October, 2020. More details below!

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of 24×7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for its customers. All thanks to this new initiative, Hero MotoCorp bike and scooter customers will be able to ride day and night without any worries of breakdown or getting stranded on a place. The said RSA program will provide 24×7 assistance to customers across the length and breadth of the country. Customers will be able to access the RSA through the Hero Customer App and also by calling on a toll-free number. Under the Hero RSA, the customers will be getting benefits like on-call support, repair on spot, tow to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out and flat tyre support. Not only this, but the customers can also avail services like battery jump start, accidental assistance (on demand) and also, key retrieval support.

In order to get yourself enrolled for the Hero MotoCorp RSA program, you can visit your nearest Hero MotoCorp authorized channel-partner. The cost of service is Rs 350 for an annual subscription. However, on the company’s premium bikes like the Xtreme 160R, XPulse 200 and the Xtreme 200S, the Hero MotoCorp RSA program will be complimentary for a period of one year. The said scheme has been effective starting 1st October, 2020.

In addition this, Hero MotoCorp is organizing a Mega Service Carnival across India. The said carnival is being organized at the company’s authorized customer touch points at over 6,000 locations across India till October 10, 2020. Under the said carnival, the customers will get benefits like discounts on service labour charges, free washing / polishing / nitrogen filling, annual maintenance contract package (Joyride) and attractive exchange offers upto Rs 3,000 on new vehicle purchases. Moreover, you can avail Additional points for GoodLife customers.

