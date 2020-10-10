Hero MotoCorp launches 24×7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

On Hero MotoCorp premium bikes like the Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S & XPulse 200, the RSA program will be complimentary for one year. The said scheme has been effective starting 1st October, 2020. More details below!

By:Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:42 PM

 

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of 24×7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for its customers. All thanks to this new initiative, Hero MotoCorp bike and scooter customers will be able to ride day and night without any worries of breakdown or getting stranded on a place. The said RSA program will provide 24×7 assistance to customers across the length and breadth of the country. Customers will be able to access the RSA through the Hero Customer App and also by calling on a toll-free number.  Under the Hero RSA, the customers will be getting benefits like on-call support, repair on spot, tow to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out and flat tyre support. Not only this, but the customers can also avail services like battery jump start, accidental assistance (on demand) and also, key retrieval support.

Watch our 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 video review:

In order to get yourself enrolled for the Hero MotoCorp RSA program, you can visit your nearest Hero MotoCorp authorized channel-partner. The cost of service is Rs 350 for an annual subscription. However, on the company’s premium bikes like the Xtreme 160R, XPulse 200 and the Xtreme 200S, the Hero MotoCorp RSA program will be complimentary for a period of one year. The said scheme has been effective starting 1st October, 2020.

In addition this, Hero MotoCorp is organizing a Mega Service Carnival across India. The said carnival is being organized at the company’s authorized customer touch points at over 6,000 locations across India till October 10, 2020. Under the said carnival, the customers will get benefits like discounts on service labour charges, free washing / polishing / nitrogen filling, annual maintenance contract package (Joyride) and attractive exchange offers upto Rs 3,000 on new vehicle purchases. Moreover, you can avail Additional points for GoodLife customers.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, do subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

MG Gloster price at launch surprises! Toyota Fortuner rival's variant, features, specs

MG Gloster price at launch surprises! Toyota Fortuner rival's variant, features, specs