Hero MotoCorp launches ‘100 Million Edition’ for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

As promised, Hero MotoCorp has launched the 100 Million Edition for its two scooters, Destini 125 and Maestro 110. Among Hero’s scooter lineup, these two will be the only ones to be available in the limited edition. Besides these, Hero MotoCorp also launched the 100 Million Editions for Xtreme 160R, Splendor Plus and Passion Pro motorcycle. All of the limited edition two-wheelers are available in a red and white dual-tone colour scheme and will only come in one variant.

The new paint job does give the two scooters a fresh look and Hero MotoCorp has also added ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ badges on the front apron. There is also branding on the rear cowl.

Hero Maestro Edge 110 100 Million Limited Edition is priced at Rs 65,250 and the limited edition Destini 125 at Rs 72,250 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The limited edition Maestro is powered by the same engine as the standard variant that uses a 110.9cc single-cylinder unit which makes 8 hp and 8.7 Nm of torque. The Destini 125 is powered by a 125cc energy boost engine that makes 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm of torque.

Hero MotoCorp surpassed the significant milestone of 10 crore units in cumulative production in January 2021. The unit completing the 10 crore count was an Xtreme 160R, which was rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

The company now boasts the landmark of being one of the fastest to attain a 10 crore cumulative production mark, with the last 5 crore units coming in a span of just seven years.

