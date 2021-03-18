Hero MotoCorp launches ‘100 Million Edition’ for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Hero MotoCorp surpassed the significant milestone of 10 crore units in cumulative production in January 2021. This is also the 20th year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer.

By:March 18, 2021 10:57 AM

As promised, Hero MotoCorp has launched the 100 Million Edition for its two scooters, Destini 125 and Maestro 110. Among Hero’s scooter lineup, these two will be the only ones to be available in the limited edition. Besides these, Hero MotoCorp also launched the 100 Million Editions for Xtreme 160R, Splendor Plus and Passion Pro motorcycle. All of the limited edition two-wheelers are available in a red and white dual-tone colour scheme and will only come in one variant.

The new paint job does give the two scooters a fresh look and Hero MotoCorp has also added ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ badges on the front apron. There is also branding on the rear cowl.

Hero Maestro Edge 110 100 Million Limited Edition is priced at Rs 65,250 and the limited edition Destini 125 at Rs 72,250 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The limited edition Maestro is powered by the same engine as the standard variant that uses a 110.9cc single-cylinder unit which makes 8 hp and 8.7 Nm of torque. The Destini 125 is powered by a 125cc energy boost engine that makes 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm of torque.

Also read: Hero Splendor Plus & Passion Pro ‘100 Million Edition’ launched with dual-tone colour

Hero MotoCorp surpassed the significant milestone of 10 crore units in cumulative production in January 2021. The unit completing the 10 crore count was an Xtreme 160R, which was rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

The company now boasts the landmark of being one of the fastest to attain a 10 crore cumulative production mark, with the last 5 crore units coming in a span of just seven years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh