TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

By:Updated: May 19, 2021 11:15 AM

TVS Motor Company recently announced an extension for warranty and service support for customers during the pandemic as multiple states have imposed complete or partial lockdown. TVS dealer partners have been encouraged to extend free service and warranty due in the lockdown period till 30th June 2021. Moreover, the company has also rolled out several support measures for its customers.

The company maintains that the toll-free number 18002587111 will continue to function to address queries and concerns in real-time. The service will be active between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm with dedicated resources to tend to the situation at hand.

Customers can also reach for service support via mail (customercare@tvsmotor.com). Roadside Assistance (RSA) number accessible through 18002587111 will be active 24/7 and support will be sent wherever legally possible. The service will continue to be free for enrolled members and charged to others.

As per the authorities’ safety directive, dealerships will follow precautionary health norms as and when they are functional.

In related news, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced the extension of free service and warranty periods until 31st July across its dealership network in the country. The extension will be applicable for vehicles that would’ve had their free service, warranty or extended warranty expire between 1st April to 31st May 2021.

Honda 2Wheelers as followed by Hero MotoCorp to announce such an extension. Hero customers will now have about months of additional free service and warranty period if their package was to expire during this period of lockdown in April and May.

