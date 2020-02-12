Hero MotoCorp launches Hero Connect connected mobility solution for four models at Rs 4,999

Hero MotoCorp today launched a cloud-based solution called Hero Connect which would be offered initially with four models - XPulse 200, Pleasure+, Passion XPRO, and HF Deluxe. With Hero Connect initiative, Hero MotoCorp now offers various safety features to customers like live tracking, topple alerts, tow away alert, geo fence alert, speed alert, among others. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 (inclusive of taxes), Hero Connect is available at select dealerships in Noida, Delhi, and Pune with a one-year subscription. The technology will be made available across more models and expanded to other cities in a phased manner.

"Following the XPulse 200, the first motorcycle to offer connectivity through mobile phone to riders, Hero Connect offers the next level of connectivity," Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said. With this new cloud-enabled service, the company aims to enhance the riding experience of customers, at the same time making their overall experience safer and smarter, he added.

Hero Connect uses telematics hardware with a built-in SIM that is securely fitted in the vehicle. It uses the cellular network to provide a gateway for communication between the application and device. While the cloud will store the data, the app will receive the information from cloud and display it on the mobile.

Key Features

Added security: Designed to relay real-time information, the app will track the current location of the vehicle, along with its speed and accurate drive path. It will also detect unauthorised movement and send tow away alerts as well as Geo-Fence alerts if the vehicle crosses the preconfigured circular area set by the user.

Rider safety: Hero Connect is enabled with an Alert Mechanism, which sends a notification and SMS to the user and emergency contacts in case of vehicle topple or accident, ensuring quick action during rider distress.

Insights: Hero Connect also features access to a detailed log of the trip and reports the analysis based on riding and behavioral patterns of the rider. The app scores the rider and gives feedback, using parameters such as hard acceleration, hard brakes, speeding and idling. Users will be able to review all the past trips, up to past six months, with details such as starting point and end location, total distance, total time taken, routes driven and speed alerts, if the two-wheeler crosses the user-defined speed limit.