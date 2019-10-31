Hero MotoCorp’s Haridwar plant achieves 25 million unit production milestone in 11 years

Hero MotoCorp has recently announced yet another milestone. The company said in a press statement that it has surpassed 25 million units in cumulative production with its manufacturing facility at Haridwar. Hero MotoCorp's Haridwar manufacturing facility that was commissioned in April 2008 has achieved the said milestone in over 11 years of operation. Hero MotoCorp's Haridwar facility is also the largest two-wheeler manufacturing plant in the world with an installed capacity to produce as many as 9,500 vehicles per day. The Haridwar manufacturing facility of Hero MotoCorp has the world’s largest green-roof and is spread over 4500 sq. mtr.

The said plant produces 1.95 MW of solar power and manufactures the company's popular motorcycles namely HF Deluxe, Splendor iSmart 110, Splendor+, Passion 110 and Passion Pro. Hero MotoCorp currently has seven manufacturing facilities, including five in India and one in Bangladesh and Colombia each. The facilities located in India are at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Haridwar. Hero MotoCorp's eighth manufacturing facility is coming at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The combined installed annual production capacity at Hero MotoCorp currently stands at around nine million units.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director (Operations) and Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp said that this is a significant milestone for not just the company's Haridwar manufacturing plant, but also the entire organization. The manufacturing practices that Hero MotoCorp follows have always set new benchmarks in the industry. He added that the production of 25 million two-wheelers at the brand's Haridwar plant in such a short period of time since its commencement of operation bears testimony to the dedication and competency of the team. He says that Hero MotoCorp is grateful to all its valued customers, partners, investors, the state government of Uttarakhand and all other stakeholders for their continued support and faith.

