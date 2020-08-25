Hero MotoCorp hands over 4 Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Haryana Government: All details

The first responder vehicles based on Hero Xtreme 200R have been fitted with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side along with a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder and fire extinguisher. Moreover, these get LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Hero MotoCorp recently handed over four specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the Haryana Government. The said vehicles that are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R have been handed over to the government civil hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera. Ravi Kumar Pisipaty, Plant Head, Dharuhera, Hero MotoCorp along with Dharm Rakshit, HR Head, Dharuhera, Hero MotoCorp handed over the four first responder vehicles to Yashendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Rewari and Sushil Kumar Mahi, Chief Medical Officer, Rewari. The said vehicles will prove quite useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas and will prove beneficial in moving them to the nearest hospitals. The FRVs have been equipped with all the necessary equipment that is needed for the transportation of patients comfortably.

These include a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side along with a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder and fire extinguisher. The FRVs also get LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren. As part of its relief efforts towards Covid-19, Hero MotoCorp has distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,000 litres of sanitizers, 30 lakhs face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, Police departments and other agencies.

Commenting on this development, Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp said that continuing its support to fight COVID-19 pandemic, the company has embarked on an initiative of extending first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. He further stated that designed and developed by the engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the first responder vehicles come with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital.

