Hero MotoCorp hands over 300 motorcycles and 600 helmets to UK Forest Department

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotorCorp, has handed over 300 motorcycles and 600 helmets to the Himalayan Eco Restoration, Biodiversity Conservation and Livelihood Enhancement Society in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, as part of its Project Hero Green Drive initiative.

Under the company’s CSR program, “Hero WeCare”, the motorcycles handed over to the forest department are fitted with hooters, flashlights, leg guards, helmet locks, and waterproof side bags.

The motorcycles were handed over to Subodh Uniyal, Minister of Forests, Language & Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand by Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp, in the presence of senior government officials and senior executives from Hero MotoCorp.

Speaking on the initiative, Subodh Uniyal, Minister of Forests, Language & Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand, said, “We are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for spearheading this project and partnering with the Uttarakhand Forest Department. This is an outstanding demonstration of a corporate collaborating with local forest authority to ensure global ecological and sustainable development, and I hope that more corporates will take inspiration from this partnership and come forward to collaborate with us.”

Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero MotoCorp has always been committed to environmental protection and nurturing of biodiversity. Our ‘Project Green Drive’ initiative is aligned with this vision as part of our CSR projects under the umbrella platform “Hero We Care”. In the state of Uttarakhand, we have multiple ongoing community initiatives – including healthcare, education, family & child welfare and the environment. We deeply cherish our association with the state government of Uttarakhand and we will continue to collaborate in various initiatives to further strengthen this partnership.”

Apart from handing over these 300 motorcycles and 600 helmets, Hero MotoCorp has handed over 13 life-support ambulances to the Government of Uttarakhand and along with various other measures to help curb the pandemic in Uttarakhand.