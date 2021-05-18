Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

The extended services by Hero MotoCorp include all scheduled Free Service (FSC), all services under Joyride (AMC) and all vehicles for which the warranty is expiring in the ongoing Covid-19 period.

By:May 18, 2021 10:51 AM
Rising petrol prices worrying you Check out India top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

 

Amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, numerous manufacturers have announced service and warranty extensions for the customers in order to offer them better convenience. Now, joining this very recently is the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp. The company has announced through a press release that for the benefit of all its existing customers, it has extended the duration of services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days. The said durations have been extended to ensure that Hero MotoCorp customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services. The extended services by Hero MotoCorp include all scheduled Free Service (FSC), all services under Joyride (AMC) and all vehicles for which the warranty is expiring as per the terms and conditions of the warranty.

That said, if you are someone who is concerned about the free service or warranty period of your bike getting lapsed during these days with the lockdowns imposed due to Covid-19, no need to worry now with the said extension in place. In addition to this, Hero MotoCorp also recently launched its comprehensive range of sales and aftersales services on WhatsApp. On the popular messaging platform, the customers can avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24×7.

Moreover, you can get real-time services and support on a wide range of topics along with features like Service booking and post-service feedback, Real-time status check of the vehicle during repair, locating the nearest workshop and showroom. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, we will soon be bringing a video on home maintenance tips to take care of your two-wheeler during this lockdown period. So keep watching this space for that as well!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Riding two-wheeler in 'chappal' illegal! 5 lesser-known traffic rules explained

Riding two-wheeler in 'chappal' illegal! 5 lesser-known traffic rules explained

Covid19 Relief: Hyundai India extends warranties, services by two months due to lockdown

Covid19 Relief: Hyundai India extends warranties, services by two months due to lockdown

Yamaha YZF-R7 revealed ahead of 18th May global debut: Why R6 replacement is worth the wait!

Yamaha YZF-R7 revealed ahead of 18th May global debut: Why R6 replacement is worth the wait!

Hero MotoCorp to restart select production plants from May 17

Hero MotoCorp to restart select production plants from May 17

Is lab-certified range enough to build consumer confidence in Electric Vehicles?

Is lab-certified range enough to build consumer confidence in Electric Vehicles?

Mahindra's Pininfarina Battista hypercar detailed in new images

Mahindra's Pininfarina Battista hypercar detailed in new images

Yamaha extends free service, warranty period till 30th June amid Covid-19 second wave

Yamaha extends free service, warranty period till 30th June amid Covid-19 second wave