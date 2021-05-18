Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

The extended services by Hero MotoCorp include all scheduled Free Service (FSC), all services under Joyride (AMC) and all vehicles for which the warranty is expiring in the ongoing Covid-19 period.

Amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, numerous manufacturers have announced service and warranty extensions for the customers in order to offer them better convenience. Now, joining this very recently is the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp. The company has announced through a press release that for the benefit of all its existing customers, it has extended the duration of services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days. The said durations have been extended to ensure that Hero MotoCorp customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services. The extended services by Hero MotoCorp include all scheduled Free Service (FSC), all services under Joyride (AMC) and all vehicles for which the warranty is expiring as per the terms and conditions of the warranty.

That said, if you are someone who is concerned about the free service or warranty period of your bike getting lapsed during these days with the lockdowns imposed due to Covid-19, no need to worry now with the said extension in place. In addition to this, Hero MotoCorp also recently launched its comprehensive range of sales and aftersales services on WhatsApp. On the popular messaging platform, the customers can avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24×7.

Moreover, you can get real-time services and support on a wide range of topics along with features like Service booking and post-service feedback, Real-time status check of the vehicle during repair, locating the nearest workshop and showroom. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, we will soon be bringing a video on home maintenance tips to take care of your two-wheeler during this lockdown period. So keep watching this space for that as well!

