Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

Bookings for the next lot of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 have now begun after the first batch of the ADV was sold out in India. 

By:Updated: Sep 06, 2021 11:38 AM
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

 

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have expanded the touchpoints for the former’s customers in India. In order to be precise, Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships along with 7 authorized service centers across the country, which are exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers. In addition, bookings for the next lot of the Pan America 1250 have now begun after the first batch of the ADV was sold out in India. The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will be available at a starting price of Rs 16.90 lakh while the more premium Pan America 1250 Special will set you back by Rs 19.99 lakh. Prices are ex-showroom.

Available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), the ADV can be booked at all Harley-Davidson dealerships in India starting today. The brand also confirmed that the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S will be the next model to be launched in India towards the end of the year. Moreover, bookings for all the 13 existing models along with the Sportster S are currently open.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Ravi Avalur, Head, Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said that the Pan America 1250 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2021. He added that considering it is Harley-Davidson’s first foray into the adventure-touring segment, the Pan America motorcycle has already generated immense excitement among customers, and with the first shipment being completely sold out, it is truly heartwarming to see how the market has responded to the product. Avalur further stated that with the Harley-Davidson India dealer network now fully operational, the brand’s next objective is to resume the H.O.G.TM (Harley Owners Group) events and HD is gearing up for the next annual Rally to be held in Goa between February 3-5, 2022.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson said that the company is excited for Harley-Davidson fans and motorcycle enthusiasts in India to experience the Pan America 1250. He adds that more than a century ago, Harley-Davidson stood for adventure and continues to do so until today as the company presents its first adventure touring motorcycle.

