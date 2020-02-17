Hero MotoCorp exits 150cc segment as Xtreme Sports discontinued in India

Hero MotoCorp has discontinued Xtreme Sports from the Indian market. With this, the company has exited the 150cc motorcycle segment. The motorcycle has been retired due to poor sales and constantly declining demand. During the month of November 2019, the last batch of 1,237 units for the said model was dispatched to the dealers. Now, with the demise of the 150cc Xtreme Sports, customers can look out for the bigger displacement 200cc bikes like the Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R and also the XPulse 200 in the brand's product line up. Hero Xtreme Sports used to get power from a 149.2 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 15.6bhp of power and 13.50Nm of torque.

Hero Xtreme Sports is not the only motorcycle to have been discontinued by the manufacturer in India in recent times. The world's largest two-wheeler maker has also taken the Karizma off the shelves for the same reason of poor sales and demand. The company will soon be shifting its focus to the more premium motorcycle segment, most likely the 300cc territory.

Hero MotoCorp is hosting a press conference tomorrow at its Center of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At the event, the company will be sharing key details about its new products and technology. Hero MotoCorp is also expected to showcase its updated BS6 line-up. We will be riding the new products tomorrow so stay tuned to know what all Hero MotoCorp has in store for its customers. Now, with 150cc segment lying vacant for Hero MotoCorp, you can expect to see a more capable and value for money offering as the said territory is highly competitive and Hero MotoCorp would certainly be eyeing a small piece of the cake.

