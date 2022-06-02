Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter launch delayed to late 2022

Hero MotoCorp has delayed the launch of its first electric two-wheeler once again. Initially scheduled to be launched in March 2022, the company’s first electric scooter under the Vida brand will now be introduced during the festive season.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has once again delayed the launch of its first electric two-wheeler. The company recently introduced its new dedicated brand for electric mobility, Vida. Initially, Hero MotoCorp was supposed to launch its first electric scooter in March 2022 which was then postponed to July. Now, it has been delayed to the upcoming festive season due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

A sneak peek at Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming electric scooter

Commenting on the development, Swadesh Srivastava, Head of Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) at Hero MotoCorp, said, “In line with our philosophy of providing the highest quality products to our customers, we remain committed to bringing the best of Electric Vehicles (EVs) for our customers across the globe. The ongoing geopolitical situation has resulted in enormous supply chain issues and shortage of various components, including semiconductors.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He further added, “Keeping customers as the top-most priority, we, therefore, feel it would be prudent to unveil the first EV product around the upcoming Press Release festive period instead of July as earlier announced. We are accordingly gearing up for the launch of VIDA – Powered by Hero – in the festive season.”

It is worth mentioning that Hero MotoCorp’s Vida sub-brand for electric mobility was introduced in March 2022. The company’s first electric two-wheeler under the new Vida brand will be unveiled during the upcoming festive season. The production of the e-scooter will be done at Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India. Moreover, the deliveries were earlier said to begin in late-2022 but now it would be interesting to see how Hero MotoCorp plans it.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700: Expected differences

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.