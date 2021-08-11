Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

The world record was achieved by uniformly lining up 1,845 Hero Splendor+ motorcycles in the shape of the company’s logo. This feat was achieved at the company’s facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Hero Motocorp, the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer is now also the Guinness World Records holder for the ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’. While the record was set on July 29, it was unveiled on August 9, the day when Hero Motocorp completes 10 years of solo operations.

Hero made use of 1,845 black coloured Splendor+ motorcycles to achieve this feat. The motorcycles were assembled in an empty field measuring 1000ft x 800ft. This field was within the company’s manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh but they had to level the area so that they had a flat canvas to work with. The entire endeavour took 90 days to complete during which a team of 100 people put in about 300 hours worth of work.

Commenting on the occasion, Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning and Strategy, Hero MotoCorp said, “At the beginning of this year, Hero MotoCorp celebrated the landmark of 100 Million cumulative sales since inception- a record in the heart of all the Heroes. This milestone comes in 2021 which is also the 10th anniversary year of the Hero Brand logo, unveiled on 9th of August 2011 at the O2 Arena in London. So as part of our unique celebrations for the special day, we have achieved a Guinness World Records™️ of the ‘Largest motorcycle logo’ to demonstrate our brand stature. This is another global record set by brand Hero, and we shall not stop there. Stay tuned for more from Hero MotoCorp!”

Since we live in a mostly virtual world these days, an adjudicator from Guinness World Records was virtually present to witness the record along with some other independent witnesses who were also appointed as per the Guinness guidelines.

Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records™️ said, “The attempt for the largest motorcycle logo is always a challenging one. It involves immense planning and effort in execution. Hero MotoCorp being the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, made the best use of one of their most popular motorcycles, Splendor to form the Hero logo in their manufacturing unit in Chittoor. I reviewed the entire evidence online and I am very happy to announce that Hero MotoCorp has broken this record with 1,845 motorcycles in a stunning manner. Congratulations and Hero MotoCorp, you are now Officially Amazing!”

But the company does not plan to stop here, they want to follow this record with another one and also help the environment in the process. They are asking customers to take part in the Green Drive and plant trees. While this is a great environment-friendly initiative, it will also help Hero Motocorp take a shot at getting the title for ‘Largest Online Photo Album of People Planting Plants’.

The 10-year celebrations also coincide with the company reaching the 100 million sales mark since its inception. Hero had already launched a special 100 Million Edition for the Xtreme 160R motorcycle to mark this milestone. 100 Million Editions of Hero products do not come with any mechanical changes but come wrapped in a special livery and charge a small premium over the regular models.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.