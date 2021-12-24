Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get dearer by up to Rs 2,000 from this date

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the prices of its motorcycles and scooters will be increased by up to Rs 2,000 next month. The new prices will come into effect from January 4, 2022.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has recently announced that the company will be increasing the prices of its motorcycles and scooters next month. As per the bikemaker, the prices will be increased by up to Rs 2,000, depending on the model and variant, and the new prices will come into effect from January 4, 2022. With this announcement, Hero MotoCorp becomes the third two-wheeler manufacturer to announce a price hike for 2022.

Prior to this, Ducati and Kawasaki have already announced that they will be increasing the prices of their motorcycles in India from January 2022. In fact, Kawasaki has even revealed the new ex-showroom prices of all its motorcycles and you can read more about them by clicking, here. According to Hero MotoCorp, the prices of its two-wheelers will be increased next month to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the prices of its motorcycles and scooters will be increased by up to Rs 2,000 from January 4, 2022. However, the exact model and variant-wise quantum of increase will be revealed at a later stage. It is worth mentioning that several mass-market and luxury carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Toyota, Skoda, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, etc. have already announced that they will increase the prices of their products from January 2022, and now two-wheeler manufacturers are expected to follow the suit soon.

A sneak peek at Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming electric scooter

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has recently filed multiple trademarks with the name ‘Vida’. In order to be precise, the country’s two-wheeler giant has filed trademarks for names like Vida Electric, Vida Mobility, Vida EV, Vida MotoCorp, Vida Scooters, and Vida Motorcycles. Vida is likely to be the sub-brand under which Hero MotoCorp will sell its electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. The company’s first-ever EV will be manufactured at its Chittoor plant and is expected to be launched by March 2022.

