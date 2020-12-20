Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get expensive by this much starting January 2021

Hero MotoCorp currently sells a total of 14 two-wheelers in India out of which ten are motorcycles and four are scooters. Here is how much more you will need to shell out starting next year!

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price revision for its products starting 1st January, 2021. The company recently issued a statement that says that there has been a steady rise in the commodity costs across the spectrum, including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals. It also states that Hero MotoCorp has already accelerated its savings programme under the Leap-2 umbrella, and will continue to work on mitigating the impact, with the objective of reducing the burden on the customers and protect its margins. That said, in order to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, Hero MotoCorp will be increasing the prices of its products by up to Rs. 1,500, with effect from January 1st, 2021. The said price increase will vary across models, and the exact quantum will be communicated to the company’s dealers in due course.

Watch Video | BS6 Hero Passion Pro detailed road test review:

Keeping the latest announcement in mind, if you have been planning to buy a brand-new Hero MotoCorp bike or scooter, now is the best time if you want to save some cash. In the last few weeks, numerous two-wheelers have witnessed price hikes and one of the steepest ones was received by the KTM 390 Duke. The rise in raw material costs is one of the prime reasons behind the price revision. In other news, Hero MotoCorp has tied up with Harley-Davidson and under the said partnership, the country’s ace two-wheeler manufacturer has signed 10 Harley dealerships for India.

