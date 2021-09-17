Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Hero MotoCorp says that the price hike will be done in order to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has announced an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters. The said price hike for the company’s products will come into effect starting 20th September, 2021. This time around, Hero MotoCorp has stated the reason behind this price revision. As per the company’s press release, the new price hike has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices. In order to be precise, Hero MotoCorp will be rising the prices of its bikes and scooters by up to Rs 3,000. The company also says that the exact quantum of this price increase will depend on the model and the market as well.

Hero MotoCorp further adds that with several positive indicators, it remains quite optimistic about demand as it gears up for the upcoming festive season. Now, in order to give you a better idea, let’s take example of the brand’s best-selling motorcycle – the Splendor+. The motorcycle is currently available at the showrooms for a starting price of Rs 63,750. The said price is for the base kick start drum brake alloy wheel variant. Taking the extreme case, after the said price revision, this variant would retail at a price that might reach up to Rs 66,750, starting 20th September.

Similarly, the Xtreme 160R that is currently available at the showrooms across India for a starting price of Rs 1,09,240 might start retailing at Rs 1,12,240 starting 20th September in the extreme case. All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, Delhi. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

