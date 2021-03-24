Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get costlier starting April 2021 by this much

Hero MotoCorp says that the price increase for its bikes and scooters will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market. Here is how much more you need to pay if you buy a Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler on or after 1st April 2021.

Hero MotoCorp has announced an upward price revision for its bikes and scooters starting April 2021. With the onset of the new financial year, the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer will hike the prices of its products by up to Rs 2,500. The said revision will be applied to the ex-showroom price of Hero motorcycles and scooters. This time around, the company has also stated the reason behind this price hike. Hero MotoCorp’s press statement says that the aforementioned price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs. Moreover, it adds that Hero MotoCorp has now accelerated its cost-savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer.

Hero MotoCorp says that the price increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market. In the meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp is currently celebrating its 100 million production milestone with a limited period offer. In order to be precise, the said offer comes with cash benefits of up to Rs 3,500 on Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters. This particular discount includes a cash bonus of Rs 2,500 along with an exchange/loyalty bonus of Rs 1,000.

Having said that and considering the price hike announcement, if you have been planning to buy a Hero MotoCorp bike or scooter, now is the best time to do so. In other news, Hero MotoCorp recently launched the new Destini 125 Platinum edition scooter. The new model features a new matte black colour with brown inner panels. The Platinum edition is priced at Rs 72,050 compared to the standard version that is available at the showrooms for a starting price of Rs 66,960 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Some key visual highlights on the Platinum edition include new chrome mirrors, a chrome muffler protector, and also, a chrome fender stripe. In order to make the Platinum edition stand out from the standard model, the said variant gets a 3D logo Platinum badging along with a dual-tone seat with Platinum stamping as well.

