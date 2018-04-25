Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters get expensive: Here’s how much extra you have to pay

Country's ace two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has just hiked the prices across its two-wheeler range. The company has increased the prices of its bikes and scooters by up to Rs 625. The hike in prices of the Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters has been implemented with immediate effect. The company has said in a press statement that the price hike has been implemented to partially offset the rising input costs that also includes the price of the commodities. The new ex-showroom prices of the Hero MotoCorp products may vary depending upon the region and model.

Hero MotoCorp is now betting high on the big bike segment and has plans to launch multiple products belonging to the same territory. One such launch will be the Hero XPulse 200 that will make its presence felt in India in the second half of the current year. The motorcycle will be launched in the Indian two-wheeler market at under Rs 1 lakh and that will make it the most affordable adventure bike one can buy in the country. The company also has plans to venture into the 250cc to 500cc territory that is currently dominated by Royal Enfield.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has recently launched its online portal for the sale of spare parts. By visiting the website, a customer can browse through the categories of spare parts. Besides, he can also search for a part by searching the name or the number of the part. The customer can also search for a name of the motorcycle and then look for the parts accordingly. The online portal offers spare parts of multiple discontinued models as well including some of the most older ones like the CD100 SS. The move is a decent one by the company as it will not only help customers order spare parts sitting in their comfort zone but also will help reduce the circulation of fake spare parts.