Hero MotoCorp appoints ex-SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on its board

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Rajnish Kumar, former chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), as an independent non-executive director on the board of the company.

By:November 27, 2021 10:55 AM
Hero Motocorp makes the largest motorcycle logo in the world

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced further strengthening of its leadership by appointing experts on its board of directors. Rajnish Kumar — former chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) — has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the board of the company.

Kumar completed his three-year term as chairman of SBI in October 2020.  He is credited with steering the bank successfully through very challenging times and adopting key technology transformations. During his tenure, the bank developed YONO, a digital platform, which established SBI as a global leader in the adoption of technology and innovation, said a company release.

Hero MotoCorp also appointed Vasudha Dinodia, a  next-gen entrepreneur credited with founding the boutique chocolate start-up Choko La in 2005 — as a non-executive director on the board of the company. Dinodia has been an astute marketing strategist and third-generation entrepreneur from the eminent Munjal family.  Dinodia has scaled Choko La to be a globally recognised, premier chocolate brand with its presence across the US, Europe and Asia.

Camille Tang — a well-known name in the global technology landscape — was recently appointed as an Independent non-executive director on the board of the company.  Tang brings with her several decades of rich and diverse global experience in varied sectors such as finance, retail, technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). She is currently an advisor on software and white label SaaS startups in Canada and the US.

With these current appointments, Hero MotoCorp now has 11 board members, of which 25% are women, thereby clearly exhibiting the company’s focus on diversity and inclusion, which will significantly enhance the company’s performance, the statement said.

