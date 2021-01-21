Hero MotoCorp marks roll out of 10 crore units: Unveils 6 celebration editions signed by Shah Rukh Khan

Hero MotoCorp 10 crore-unit milestone | The six celebration editions were unveiled in the presence of Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan, who went on to sign all six of them during the event.

Hero MotoCorp today surpassed the significant milestone of 10 crore units in cumulative production. The unit completing the 10 crore count was an Xtreme 160R, which was rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers. The company now boasts the landmark of being one of the fastest to attain a 10 crore cumulative production mark, with the last 5 crore units coming in a span of just seven years.

To mark the occasion, Dr Pawan Munjal unveiled six celebration edition models at the company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, NCR of Delhi. The six celebration edition models include a Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Destini 125, and Maestro Edge 110 that will go on sale from February 2021.



“This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero’s Brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world – and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics, and generations,” Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said.

As part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products – including variants, refreshes, and upgrades – every year. The company also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India.

Hero MotoCorp also states that it will continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and aims to become carbon neutral by 2030. The company also promises to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programs and by supporting the larger external ecosystem.

Road to 100 Million

1994 – First Million

2001 – Five Million

2004 – 10 Million

2008 – 25 Million

2013 – 50 Million

2017 – 75 Million

2021 – 100 Million

