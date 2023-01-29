Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to introduce a new scooter in the market. The all-new Hero Maestro Xoom will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on January 30, 2023. It will be Hero’s third 110cc gearless scooter in the line-up after the Pleasure Plus and the Maestro Edge. The upcoming Maestro Xoom is expected to be loaded with hi-tech features.
Hero Maestro Xoom: What to expect?
The new Hero Maestro Xoom will be a feature-rich range-topping variant of the 110cc Maestro line-up. It will sport an all-LED headlamp unit that will be mounted on the apron along with an X-shaped LED DRL. There will also be a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Hero is likely to offer the Maestro Xoom in multiple funky colours and it will get 12-inch wheels.
Also Read: Suzuki to launch six EVs in India by 2030: First EV incoming in FY24
Hero Maestro Xoom: Engine and gearbox
Mechanically, the upcoming Hero Maestro Xoom will remain identical to other variants of the 110cc Maestro Edge. It will be powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.04 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a CVT. This gearless scooter will get Hero’s patented i3S technology as well.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Watch Video | Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter First Look:
Hero Maestro Xoom: Price and rivals
The Hero Maestro Edge 110 is currently priced in India from Rs 68,816 to Rs 73,616, ex-showroom Delhi. One can expect the upcoming Maestro Xoom to charge a slight premium over the current prices. This 110cc scooter will take on the likes of the Honda Activa Smart, TVS Jupiter, etc.
Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.