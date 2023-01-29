The all-new Hero Maestro Xoom will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on January 30, 2023. This 110cc scooter will take on the likes of the Honda Activa Smart, TVS Jupiter, etc.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to introduce a new scooter in the market. The all-new Hero Maestro Xoom will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on January 30, 2023. It will be Hero’s third 110cc gearless scooter in the line-up after the Pleasure Plus and the Maestro Edge. The upcoming Maestro Xoom is expected to be loaded with hi-tech features.

Hero Maestro Xoom: What to expect?

The new Hero Maestro Xoom will be a feature-rich range-topping variant of the 110cc Maestro line-up. It will sport an all-LED headlamp unit that will be mounted on the apron along with an X-shaped LED DRL. There will also be a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Hero is likely to offer the Maestro Xoom in multiple funky colours and it will get 12-inch wheels.

Hero Maestro Xoom: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the upcoming Hero Maestro Xoom will remain identical to other variants of the 110cc Maestro Edge. It will be powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.04 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a CVT. This gearless scooter will get Hero’s patented i3S technology as well.

Hero Maestro Xoom: Price and rivals

The Hero Maestro Edge 110 is currently priced in India from Rs 68,816 to Rs 73,616, ex-showroom Delhi. One can expect the upcoming Maestro Xoom to charge a slight premium over the current prices. This 110cc scooter will take on the likes of the Honda Activa Smart, TVS Jupiter, etc.

