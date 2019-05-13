Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Specifications, features, price

Hero MotoCorp today launched two new scooters in India - Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Pleasure+ 110. While the Pleasure+ 110 is an updated version of the Pleasure with a 102cc engine, the Maestro Edge 125 shares its engine with the Destini 125. It is, however, entering a segment in the market which is much popular and those like Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 have enjoyed much popularity. So, how does the Maestro Edge 125 compare with the two? Following is a specification comparison of the three.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 engine specs

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets a 125cc engine that makes 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm (the FI variant makes 9.7 bhp). The Activa 125, on the other hand, is powered by a 124.9cc engine that produces 8.5 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. Suzuki Access 125 draws power from a 124cc engine that makes 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm of torque.

Engine specifications Hero Maestro Edge 125 Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Displacement 124.6cc, single cylinder, air-cooled 124.9cc, single cylinder, air-cooled 124cc, single cylinder, air-cooled Power 8.7 hp @ 6750 rpm (FI – 9.7 hp) 8.5 hp @ 6500 rpm 8.7 hp @ 6700rpm Torque 10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm 10.54 Nm @ 5000rpm 10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm

Hero Maestro Edge 125 is India's first scooter to come with an FI fuel system

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs Suzuki Access 125 suspension and brakes

Hero Maestro Edge 125 comes with telescopic forks and a single coil spring hydraulic type at the rear. Brakes are covered by a 130mm drum on either end and there is optional 190mm disc on offer for the front. All three scooters get conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. All three have drum brakes on both ends with the option of a disc up front.

Honda Activa 125 is the only one of the three to feature an LED headlamp

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs Suzuki Access 125 features

The newly launched Hero Maestro Edge 125 features Hero's i3s technology (engine start-stop) and an external fuel filler that can be opened through the multifunctional key slot. The Honda Activa 125 is the only scooter of the three to feature an LED headlamp. The Activa also features a separate switch to open the under seat storage compartment which is located near the multi-function key slot. All three scooters come equipped with a digital-analog instrument cluster along with a mobile charging facility. The Maestro Edge 125 is the only one here to get a side stand and service indicator while the Activa 125 gets only the latter. Also, the Maestro Edge 125 is the only one in this comparison to offer a boot light.

Suzuki Access 125 has the smallest price tag of the three

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs Suzuki Access 125 price

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Rs 60,000 (carb/disc) Rs 59,921 (drum) Rs 55,666 (drum) Rs 62,700 (FI) Rs 61,858 (drum alloy) Rs 58,350 (disc) Rs 64,307 (disc) Rs 59,325 (disc with CBS)

Suzuki Access 125 carries the smallest starting price tag of Rs 55,666 for the drum brake variant, Rs 58,350 for the disc variant and Rs 59,325 for the disc with CBS (combines braking system). The Access is followed by the Activa 125 at Rs 59,921 for the drum brake version, Rs 61,858 with drum brake and alloy wheel, and Rs 64,307 for the disc brake version. The Maestro Edge turns out is the priciest of them all with a starting price of Rs Rs 60,000 for the Carburetted version with a disc brake up front, and Rs 62,700 for the Fuel injected version with disc brake.