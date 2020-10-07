Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets new colour option: Stealth Edition launched at Rs 72,950

Available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country, the Maestro Edge Stealth Edition gets a new Matt Grey theme with crest badging, carbon fiber textured strips, and more.

By:October 7, 2020 6:04 PM
hero Maestro Edge 125 StealthHero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition

Hero MotoCorp today launched the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition scooter at a price of Rs 72,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country, the Maestro Edge Stealth Edition gets a new Matt Grey theme with crest badging, carbon fiber textured strips, white accents, and tone-on-tone stripes.

The Maestro Edge 125 is powered by a 125cc BS-VI fuel-injected engine with Hero’s ‘XSens Technology’ – delivering a power output of 9 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Hero MotoCorp’s scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand’s appeal. We have lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona,” Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said.

Also read: Top 5 scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and more

Hero Maestro Edge 125 also boasts Hero’s i3S technology and idle start-stop that cuts power to the engine when it is idling and switches it back on again as the left brake lever is pulled (this adds to greater fuel efficiency). Other features include an external fuel filler, tubeless tyres, side stand indicator, LED position lamp, service due indicator, and mobile charging in the under-seat storage unit.

In June this year, Hero MotoCorp introduced its eShop to facilitate contactless purchases during the ongoing lockdown. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system that allows customers to buy their preferred Hero MotoCorp motorcycle or scooter directly from the company’s website.

