Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets costlier in India: Here’s how much

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price in India has seen a hike very recently. Although the price increase is nominal, the company has issued this just a couple of months after the scooter was launched in India. The price hike has been implemented across all three variants of the scooter. The new prices have now been updated on the company's official website for India. The scooter was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 58,500 for the drum variant, Rs 60,000 for the disc variant while the top end Fi trim used to cost Rs 62,700. Now with the latest price revision, the base carb drum variant can be yours for a price of Rs 59,000 while the disc and top-end Fi trims are currently being retailed at Rs 60,500 and Rs 63,200 respectively. Prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

That said, the company has hiked the prices of the three variants of the scooter by Rs 500. Hero MotoCorp has not revealed the reason behind this price hike but it might be the rise in input costs. In terms of appearance, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 looks almost identical to the standard 110cc model. The only difference is the body decals and the different seat colour option for the Fi variant. Hero Maestro Edge 125 draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Honda Activa 125 rival worth your money?



The suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with spring-loaded hydraulic dampers at the rear. The scooter gets a digital-analog instrument cluster that gets a service reminder and a side stand indicator along with the regular tell-tale lights. Other noteworthy features on the Maestro Edge 125 include USB charging provision, boot light and external fuel filler cap.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!