Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

The new BS6 compliant Hero Maestro Edge 110 will be available for sale in a total of six colour options namely Midnight Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Seal Silver, Panther Black and Techno Blue. Here are more details!

The new Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 has now been listed on the company’s official website for India. While there are absolutely no changes in terms of design, the new model will come with quite sportier graphics. The new BS6 compliant model will be available for sale in a total of six colour options namely Midnight Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Seal Silver, Panther Black and Techno Blue. Prices for the BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 are still a mystery and the figures shall be revealed soon. Along with the pictures, the specifications of the Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 are also out. According to the company’s official website, the 110.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine on the scooter is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 8.75 Nm.

The suspension system comprises of telescopic forks up front along with spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter will get drum brakes at both ends coupled to a combined braking system for added safety. The scooter rides on 90/90-12 front and 90/100-10 rear tyres that are coupled with black alloy wheels. Coming to the dimensions of the scooter, the Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 measures 1843 mm x 715 mm x 1188 mm (LxWxH) and has respective wheelbase and ground clearance of 1261mm and 155mm. In its BS6 avatar, the scooter tips the scales at 112 kg and has been fitted with a 5-litre fuel tank.

Expect the new Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 to be launched in India with a premium of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 over the outgoing BS4 model that was priced at a starting of Rs 49,904 (ex-showroom Delhi). In case you are interested in buying the scooter and are looking for a test ride, you can apply for the same at the company’s official website. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

