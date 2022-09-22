Hero Lectro launches three new e-cycle variants

All the three new models come with attractive colour options and eye-catching decals and run up to 30 kms in a single charge or up to 25 km on throttle at 25 kmph.

Hero Lectro announced the launch of three brand new variants of their existing C and F series line-ups – C1, C5x and F1, priced between Rs 32,999 -38,999. Designed for a superior riding experience in city as well as off-road terrain, the new e-cycles come with advanced Aluminium 6061 alloy frames for superior structural strength and corrosion resistance.

All the three new models come with attractive colour options and eye-catching decals and run up to 30 kms in a single charge or up to 25 km on throttle at 25 kmph.

The improved aesthetics and 19″ frames on the entry level C1 model offer better ergonomics for comfortable and safer commutes. The cycles also come with anti-skid alloy pedals, aerodynamic forks, and IP67 and IP65 dust and waterproof ratings.

Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles, said, “Having launched the first e-cycles in India, we at Hero Lectro are today witnessing its widespread adoption across the length and breadth of India.

Designed at Hero Lectro’s own R&D centres, the new Hero Lectro C1, C5x and F1 comes equipped with dual wall alloy rims in different dimensions as per rider preference, RFID key locking, and LED display units. Powered by 250W BLDC rear hub motors and high power Li-ion batteries.

The latest e-cycles are capable daily drivers across conditions. Apart from portable chargers which are compatible with conventional power sockets, the C5x comes with detachable Li-ion batteries, which makes them even easier to charge and swap.

The E-bikes are available on the Hero Lectro D2C website while the customers can also book these e-cycles at Hero Lectro’s extensive network of over 600 dealers, e-commerce channels and at exclusive Experience Centres and Zones in Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.