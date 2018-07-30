Hero Karizma ZMR: The surprise move to relaunch the bike in the styling that bombed. Here’s what’s behind new version

Hero Karizma ZMR has just been re-launched in India after being absent from the showrooms for almost over a year. The motorcycle was retired from the Indian market when it failed to meet the BS-IV emission norms. The bike was first launched in India back in the year 2003 and instantly became a poster boy for affordable yet stylish sportsbike. At the time of its inception, Hero Karizma was successful in creating a buzz as a 223cc motorcycle in that time was no less than a 'big bike' for the masses. Moreover, the design of the motorcycle with a sharp headlamp and the semi fairing instantly attracted the buyers who were used to the conventional looks of the then 150cc bikes. The success story of the Hero Karizma continued for years and inspired by this, the manufacturer launched the Karizma R that was mainly about cosmetic updates. Sadly, things went in a wrong direction in the year 2014 when the motorcycle received a comprehensive update.

The new update arrived with design inputs from Erik Buell Racing that was Hero's the then technical partner. The step backfired as the bike looked odd to the masses and it did not receive much market acceptance. All the love for Hero Karizma among the masses perished almost instantly with the new update that eventually resulted in a major slump in its sales. In addition, competition from the likes of Bajaj Pulsar got stiffer with new features and better value-for-money proposition, making things tough for the Karizma.

2018 Hero Karizma ZMR gets a BS-IV compliant engine

With the re-launch of Hero Karizma ZMR with the same styling in recent times, we are quite surprised by the move keeping in mind the market acceptance for the motorcycle at present. Also, there have been rumours that suggest the launch of new generation Karizma by the year 2020 and in such a case, the current step by the manufacturer was actually unpredictable.

2018 Hero Karizma ZMR in dual tone paint scheme

Hero Karizma ZMR has made its comeback in India with the same 223cc, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. As already mentioned, the motor is now BS-IV compliant and is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 20 bhp and 19.7 Nm. Braking on the Hero Karizma ZMR is taken care of with the help of a 276mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is still not on offer even as an option. The Xtreme 200R is currently the only motorcycle in the company's line up to come with the said safety feature.

Watch our Hero Xtreme 200R video review here:

Hero Karizma ZMR has been launched in India in two variants. While the standard model is on sale at a price of Rs 1.08 lakh, the dual tone version will set you back by Rs 1.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).