Hero Karizma XMR Vs Yamaha R15: Specs, features, price comparison

While Hero Karizma XMR appears to be more practical than R15, the latter is a more serious sportbike despite its lower engine output.

Written by Arun Prakash
Hero Karizma XMR Vs Yamaha R15

Hero MotoCorp revived the Karizma moniker by launching the new Karizma XMR last week. Despite being a completely new motorcycle underneath, the XMR has managed to retain the ethos of the original Karizma to a great extent. It promises to be a great offering in the entry-level sports bike segment.

Let us take a look at how it fares against one of primary rivals in the entry-level sports bike space– Yamaha R15.

Hero Karizma XMR Vs Yamaha R15: Dimensions

The Karizma XMR looks and feels like a larger motorcycle and therefore, it is longer and wider than the R15. It is also 22.5 kilos heavier than the latter. Karizma also offers a longer wheelbase which means it should be slightly more stable than R15. However, R15 offers better ground clearance of 170mm over XMR’s 160mm. On the flip side, the Karizma’s seat is slightly more accessible at 810mm as opposed to R15’s 815mm.

DimensionsHero Karizma XMRYamaha R15
Seat Height810 mm815 mm
Wheelbase1351 mm1325 mm
Ground Clearance160 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight163.5 kg141 kg
Width760 mm725 mm
Length2068 mm1990 mm
Height1110 mm1135 mm
Fuel Capacity11 L11 L

Hero Karizma XMR Vs Yamaha R15: Features

Hero offers a comprehensive equipment that comprises features such as a 5-inch LCD instrumentation, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, call and message alerts, all-LED illumination, and turn-by-turn navigation. The R15 though misses out on navigation, it gets boosted by a traction control system, and a side-stand engine inhibitor, ride modes, and a quick shifter over the Karizma.

Hero Karizma XMR gets a 5-inch TFT display

Besides call and messaging alerts, Yamaha’s Y-connect App offers more features like last parked location, maintenance alert, malfunction alert, etc. However, Karizma holds its ace with a USB charging port and an adjustable front windscreen over the R15.

Hero Karizma XMR Vs Yamaha R15: Hardware

Both motorcycles are based on completely different architectures. While the R15 is based on a delta box frame, the Karizma XMR is based on a steel trellis frame. Suspension in R15 offers more premium components including upside-down gold anodised front forks, and a linked-type mono-shock. 

Yamaha R15 V4

In comparison, Karizma gets a simpler setup comprising telescopic front forks and 6-step preload adjustable mono-shock. As for braking, Karizma offers slightly larger disc brakes but it should be noted that R15 is significantly lighter than its rival. 

Hero Karizma XMR Vs Yamaha R15: Engine specs

Powering Karizma XMR is a 210cc liquid-cooled engine that pushes out 25 bhp and 20.4 NM of peak torque. In comparison, the R15 is significantly down in displacement, and as a result has a lower peak output of 18.2 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque. Both motorcycles are paired with a 6-speed gearbox aided by a slip and assist clutch, however, R15 benefits from a quickshifter.

Engine specsHero Karizma XMRYamaha R15
Engine210 cc, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC155 cc, Liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve
Power25.15 bhp @9250 rpm18.2 bhp@ 10,000 rpm
Torque20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed

Hero Karizma XMR Vs Yamaha R15: Price

Seeing the price tag, Karizma XMR would make more sense to a buyer who is looking for an all-round package. On the other hand, the R15 is definitely a more premium buy and it specifically caters to enthusiasts who wish to ride hard and fast. Overall, the Karizma XMR is a sports tourer whereas the R15 is a serious sport bike.

Hero Karizma XMRYamaha R15
Ex-showroom priceRs 1.73 lakh (introductory)Rs 1.82–1.95 lakh

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 08:00 IST
