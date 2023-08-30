Competition check: Hero Karizma XMR vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha R15 V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS200

The new Hero Karizma XMR competes against the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha R15, and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. Here’s how the compare.

The Hero Karizma gave Indian motorcycle enthusiasts a taste of 200cc sport-tourers, however, it was discontinued and other motorcycle brands soon took over the potential. Now, Hero has re-launched the new Kraizma XMR in India with updated styling and a powerful engine.

The question now is, can it keep up with the segment leaders such as the Gixxer 250, R15, and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200? How does the new Karizama’s engine specification fare against them? Let’s take a look in detail.

New Hero Karizma XMR

The new Hero Karizma XMR is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh ex-showroom and features a full fairing with LED lighting all around, a side-slung exhaust, clip-on bars, 17-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, monoshock at the rear, and an LCD dash with navigation.

Powering the new Karizma XMR is a 210cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 25bhp and 20.4Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch, which helps the Karizma XMR accelerate from 0 to 60kmph in 3.8 seconds.

Karizma XMR vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 has been on sale for a while now and it draws inspiration from the larger litre-class motorcycles. The Gixxer 250 also gets a full fairing, telescopic forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, and an LCD dash with phone connectivity and navigation.

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a 249cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that makes 26bhp and 22Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Similar to the Karizma, the Gixxer also gets full LED lighting.

Karizma XMR vs Yamaha R15 V4 comparison

The Yamaha YZF-R15 changed the 150cc segment and the way it was looked at when the first motorcycle was launched many years ago. Over the years, the R15 has had significant changes but the essence has remained the same. The R15 gets LED lighting, USD front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends, dual-channel ABS, and an LCD dash with phone connectivity.

Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a rev-happy 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 18bhp and 14Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Also, the R15 is the only motorcycle amongst the four to get a quickshifter (upshifts only) and traction control.

Karizma XMR vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 comparison

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has its own fan following as it is styled to look aggressive. The RS200 gets telescopic forks, a rear monoshoch, dual discs with dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, clip-on bars, and LED lighting amongst others.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is powered by a 20cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 24bhp and 18Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is the only motorcycle among the four that does not get phone connectivity or navigation.