Hero Karizma XMR: Top new expected attributes

When launched, Hero Karizma XMR is expected to be priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Hero Motocorp will be resurrecting the ‘Karizma’ brand with the new Karizma XMR. Ahead of its debut on 29 August 2023, the largest two-wheeler brand has been aggressively promoting the upcoming sports bike on its social media handles. The multiple teasers have revealed plenty of details regarding the upcoming Karizma XMR.

Upon launch, Karizma XMR could pose a challenge to entry-level sports bikes such as Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Pulsar F250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF250. Let us look at what new attributes Hero MotoCorp plans to add to the new generation model of Karizma.

Hero Karizma XMR: New design

Given the number of teasers shared by Hero on social media, we can safely say the new Karizma XMR will be repackaged in a fresh design. The biggest highlight is a dual projector LED headlamp housing tri-arrow signatures for LED DRLs on either side. The overall shape of the headlight cluster is a major departure from earlier iterations of Karizma including the OG Karizma, Karizma ZMR and Karizma R.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 showcased to dealers (File photo)

Other visual highlights include a prominent front fairing, a large windshield, a raised floating tail section, split-style seats, split grab rails, spoked alloy wheels and a stubby exhaust muffler.

Hero Karizma XMR: New underpinnings

For the new Karizma XMR, Hero will use an all-new trellis frame architecture with a box swingarm instead of traditional diamond frames, which will be a first for a Hero two-wheeler. The frame uses a tubular architecture and appears to be a single-piece design, with no distinction between the main frame and the rear sub-frame.

Suspension setup will comprise conventional telescopic front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock. Anchorage duties will be carried out by disc brakes at both ends, the front unit being petal-shaped.

Hero Karizma XMR: New features

In terms of features, we expect the new Karizma XMR to offer a circular digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, all-LED illumination,hazard lights, slipper clutch, ride-by-wire functionality, and dual-channel ABS. The other major addition is Hero’s engine start/stop technology– Xsense, which is now available across most models in the company’s lineup.

Hero Karizma XMR: All-new liquid-cooled engine

The new-gen Karizma will receive an all-new heart in the form of a 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine. Details regarding this motor are scarce but it is likely to develop a peak output of around 25 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. The new mill is expected to be paired with a new 6-speed gearbox.