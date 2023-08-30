Hero Karizma XMR: Top five standout features

Hero has finally taken the covers off the new Karizma XMR. Here’s all you need to know of the sports tourer.

Hero MotoCorp has brought back its flagship brand, the Karizma, after a gap of over 3 years. After making its debut in 2003 as a sports tourer for the masses, the world’s largest two-wheeler company has now launched the 2023 Karizma XMR and is aiming to sweep the market with its classing leading features, design and performance. We decode the new Karizma XMR’s top five features.

Hero Karizma XMR: Engine Specs

The 2023 Karizma XMR is powered by a brand new 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 4-valve engine. According to Hero MotoCorp, the sports tourer is the most powerful motorcycle in its segment as it churns out 25.15bhp at 9,250rpm and torque of 20.4Nm at 7,250rpm. The new Karizma XMR does 0-60 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which comes standard with a slip-assist clutch that prevents rear wheel lock or even engine seizure while down shifting quickly.

Hero Karizma XMR: Hardware

The Karizma is based on a new trellis frame, which is designed to offer high-speed stability and precise handling capabilities. Being a sports tourer, the riding stance has to be practical and comfortable for both daily commutes and long-distance rides. Hence, the Karizma XMR sports a set of new lightweight clip-on handlebars. What’s surprising is that the flagship model is equipped with standard front forks while the recently released Xtreme 160R 4V gets a upside-down suspension. The rear, on the other hand, comes with a 6-step pre-load adjustable gas-charged mono-shock.

Hero Karizma XMR: Brakes

Being the flagship model for Hero MotoCorp, the Karizma XMR comes with the biggest front disc brake in its portfolio. It sports a 300mm front disc brake and 230mm disc at the rear. The Karizma XMR is also the first motorcycle from Hero’s stable to be equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read New Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 180 comparison

Hero Karizma XMR: Features

The Karizma XMR is the first motorcycle in the segment to offer an adjustable windscreen that can easily be set with the help of a button. The visor is adjustable by 30mm. It also offers a fast-charge USB port to ensure that the mobile phone never runs out of juice.

The sports tourer gets an all-digital LCD instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, a first in the segment. With Bluetooth connectivity, the mobile phone can be connected to the instrument panel which reads out incoming calls, SMS alerts, vehicle battery status, range, gear position indicator and shift advisory, ambient light sensor, gear shift & low fuel indicator, trip meter and much more.

The new Karizma XMR is the first in its class to get an LED projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs which has an auto illumination feature. It also comes with an LED tail light, backlit switchgear and a hazard switch.

Hero Karizma XMR: Price and Competition

Hero MotoCorp has aggressively priced the Karizma XMR at Rs 1.73 lakh, ex-showroom. However one has to keep in mind that this is an introductory price. It takes on the likes of Yamaha R15 V14, which starts from Rs 1.82 lakh to 1.87 lakh, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 from Rs 1.92 lakh to Rs 2.05 lakh and Pulsar RS200 at Rs 1.72 lakh, all ex-showroom Delhi prices.