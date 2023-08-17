Hero Karizma XMR LED headlight, fairing teased ahead of debut

Hero Karizma XMR is likely to get all-new underpinnings including a trellis frame with a box swingarm instead of traditional diamond frames.

Hero MotoCorp is resurrecting an iconic motorcycle brand in the form of Karizma. The company has already started campaigning for the upcoming product very aggressively. A few days back, Hero revealed that actor Hrithik Roshan will be returning as the brand ambassador for the upcoming Karizma.

Now, Hero has shared a couple of new teasers of the new-gen Karizma on its social media handles. Dubbed as ‘Karizma XMR’, Hero has teased the headlights and taillights of the upcoming sports bike which is slated to make its debut on 29 August 2023.

Hero Karizma XMR LED headlight, silhouette

The teaser from Hero MotoCorp reveals a dual projector LED headlamp setup offered in the new-gen Karizma. The headlight unit is complemented by tri-arrow signatures for LED DRLs on either side. The overall shape of the headlight cluster is a major departure from earlier iterations of Karizma including the OG Karizma, Karizma ZMR and Karizma R.

Besides the headlight cluster, Hero MotoCorp has also teased the silhouette of the upcoming Karizma. This teaser provides glimpses of the bike’s muscular fuel tank dressed up by a sharp faring at the front. The fuel tank and front fairing together flaunt decals of the ‘Karizma’ branding as well.

Hero Karizma XMR: Expected design

From the latest teaser, it is clear that the new-gen Karizma gets visual touches of a typical faired sports bike such as a prominent front fairing, a large windshield, a raised floating tail section and split-style seats. Rear view mirrors appear to be mounted on the fairing itself.

While the footpegs appear to be slightly rear-set, the raised clip-on handlebar should offer a fairly upright and comfortable riding posture. Other visual highlights include split grab rails, spoked alloy wheels and a stubby exhaust muffler. Along with a brand new design, Karizma XMR 210 will also get all-new underpinnings.

Hero Karizma XMR: Expected powertrain specs, prices

Powering the new-gen Karizma is an all-new 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Specifications of this motor are yet to be revealed but it is likely to develop a peak output of 25 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. The new mill is expected to be paired with a new 6-speed gearbox.

It is too soon to predict the prices for the Karizma XMR but we expect it to be offered at a price of around Rs 1.50-1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Upn launch, it would lock horns with Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Pulsar F250, KTM RC 200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.