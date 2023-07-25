Hero Karizma XMR 210: What to expect?

Hero Karizma XMR 210 will feature a brand new liquid-cooled engine, a first for a Hero motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp will resurrect the Karizma brand back from the dead soon. In fact, the bikemaker recently took to social media to announce the launch date for the ‘legend’ary bike, slated for 29 August 2023. Ahead of its launch, let us look at what to expect from the upcoming Karizma XMR 210.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Design

While it is yet to officially launch, we have a fair idea of how the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will look like, courtesy of a few spy shots and a patent image. It gets visual touches of a typical faired sports bike such as a prominent front fairing, a large windshield, a raised floating tail section and split-style seats. Rear view mirrors appear to be mounted on the fairing itself.

While the footpegs appear to be slightly rear-set, the raised clip-on handlebar should offer a fairly upright and comfortable riding posture. Other visual highlights include split grab rails, spoked alloy wheels and a stubby exhaust muffler.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: New underpinnings

Karizma XMR 210 will be based on a trellis frame with a box swingarm instead of traditional diamond frames, which will be a first for a Hero two-wheeler. The frame uses a tubular architecture and appears to be a single-piece design, with no distinction between the main frame and the rear sub-frame. This should make manufacturing the bike more affordable for the company.

As for cycle parts, the trellis frame will be suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock. Stopping duties will be carried out by disc brakes at both ends, the front unit being petal-shaped.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Expected features

In terms of features, expect the Karizma XMR 210 to come equipped with a circular digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, LED headlights and taillights, a hazard light switch, slipper clutch, ride-by-wire functionality, and dual-channel ABS. It is also likely to offer Hero’s engine start/stop technology– Xsense.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Expected engine specs

Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be powered by a brand new 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Specifications of this motor are yet to be revealed but it is likely to develop a peak output of 25 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. The new mill can be paired with a new 6-speed gearbox.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Expected price, rivals

Upon launch, we can expect Hero Karizma XMR 210 to be priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh (both ex-showroom). When launched, it will lock horns with Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Pulsar F250, KTM RC200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF250.