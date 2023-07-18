Upon launch, the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will rival the likes of Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Pulsar F250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF250.

It came to light a couple of months back that Hero MotoCorp is reviving the Karizma nameplate with a brand new motorcycle. The company showcased the bike to Hero MotoCorp dealers at a private event in May 2023. Previously, test mules of the motorcycle have also been spotted testing.

Now, a patent image has revealed the design of the upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210. The patent leaks out visual details of the bike that appears to be a completely new interpretation of the Karizma brand. Not just aesthetics but the Karizma ZMR 210 will also feature some brand new underpinnings.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: New looks

Earlier the spy shots and now the patent images have confirmed that the new avatar of Karizma will wear a new look with some common styling elements. For instance, details like front fairing, sharp lines, and a muscular fuel tank have been inspired by its predecessor. Rear view mirrors appear to be mounted on the fairing itself.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 patent (Pic: Intellectual Property India)

The slight top angle view of the patent further reveals that the upcoming iteration of Karizma will get a raised clip-on handlebar along with a circular digital instrument console. Other visual highlights include a raised floating tail section, split-style seats, split grab rails, spoked alloy wheels and a stubby exhaust muffler.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: New underpinnings

For the first time, a Hero motorcycle will be based on a trellis frame with a box swingarm instead of traditional diamond frames. This should make the bike more affordable for the company to manufacture. The frame uses a tubular architecture and appears to be a single-piece design, with no distinction between the main frame and the rear sub-frame.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 to be based on a new trellis frame (Pic: Intellectual property India)

Interestingly, this new frame sits on conventional telescopic front forks whereas the recently launched Xtreme 160R 4V, falling much below in the lineup, gets upside down forks. Stopping duties will be carried out by disc brakes at both ends, the front unit being petal-shaped.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Expected tech, engine specs, launch time

In terms of features, we expect Hero to offer a TFT instrument console, smartphone connectivity, slipper clutch and ride-by-wire functionality in the Karizma XMR 210, which will be its most premium offering.

Powering the new-gen Karizma will be an all-new 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled (a first for Hero) engine that should push out roughly around 25 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque. Although no official launch timeline has been revealed yet, we expect the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 to hit the Indian roads this coming festive season.