Hero Karizma Old Vs New: Changes in new Karizma XMR

The new Hero Karizma XMR gets plenty of changes over the older Karizma models yet retains the authenticity of the Karizma nameplate.

Hero relaunched Karizma in a brand new avatar– Karizma XMR. While the bike adopts the Karizma nametag, it’s a whole new machine underneath. The earlier iterations of Karizma namely– the original version, the R, and the ZMR, were fairly similar to each other in every department barring their designs and periodic updates to the engine.

Let us talk about some of the major changes seen in the new Karizma XMR over its predecessors.

Hero Karizma Old Vs New: Updated design

The first thing one notices is how different the new XMR looks from its earlier Karizmas and yet it is somehow reminiscent of the OG Karizma. The muscular tank and front fairing are an extension of the older Karizmas but the front face featuring the new LED headlight gives the bike a completely new identity.

Hero Karizma_ XMR Vs OG headlight (Image: Motorbeam)

The tail section with split-style, stepped up seat and split grab rails give it a sleek appearance. Subjected to scrutiny, but the new Karizma looks more proportionate and more importantly well built than its ancestors. Further, instead of a chrome-embellished cylindrical exhaust, the XMR gets a stubby exhaust which looks more contemporary.

Hero Karizma Old Vs New: All-new chassis

The other significant upgrade is an all-new trellis frame– a first for a Hero– over the archaic single downtube frame in the earlier iterations. While it doesn’t add much value to its updated aesthetic, it does signify the sporty intent with which this bike was built. It also translates to better dynamics on the road.

2003 Karizma with single downtube frame and 223cc air-cooled engine (Image: Team BHP)

Hero Karizma Old Vs New: Liquid-cooled engine

The biggest departure is its all-new heart– a 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine replacing a larger 223cc air/oil-cooled engine. Despite being downsized the new 210cc produces around 8 horses and 2 Nm more than the outgoing unit courtesy of a more modern construction. It is also complemented by a new smooth shifting 6-speed gearbox over the 5-speed unit, aided by a slip and assist clutch.

Hero Karizma Old Vs New: Features

While the old Karizma was pretty modern for its times, the new XMR goes one step ahead in providing features such as fully digital instrument panel, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, music playback, call and message alerts and more importantly turn-by-turn navigation. Another significant upgrade is the addition of all-LED illumination over the halogen setup in the older Karizmas.