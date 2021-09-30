Hero HF100, HF Deluxe, Passion Pro get costlier in India: Variant-wise price hike explained

The price hike for the Hero HF100, HF Deluxe, and the Passion Pro isn't major this time and hence, it should not affect the purchase decision of the prospective buyers.

By:Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:00 PM

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of nearly all its products in recent days. The ones we are going to talk about in this story are the brand’s humble commuters namely the HF100, HF Deluxe and the Passion Pro. Now going into the details and starting with the most affordable of them all, the price of the Hero HF100 now starts at Rs 50,900 in India, and hence, the motorcycle sees a price increment of Rs 1,100. Speaking of the Hero HF Deluxe that happens to be one of the best-selling bikes in India, the price of this motorcycle now starts at Rs 52,700. The said price is for the base kick drum spoke variant while the more premium Kick Drum Alloy will now set you back by Rs 53,700. Similarly, the Self Drum Alloy is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 61,900.

The all-black Self Drum Alloy wheel trim of the HF Deluxe will now set you back by Rs 62,500 while the range-topping Self Drum Alloy i3S variant is now priced at Rs 63,400. That said, all variants of the Hero HF Deluxe see an upward price revision in the range of Rs 175 to Rs 800 and hence, the hike isn’t quite substantial. Now, to the third bike in question – the Hero Passion Pro that is currently available in four variants. The entry-level Drum Alloy trim of this motorcycle is now priced at Rs 70,375 while the Disc Alloy variant will now shell out Rs 73,300 of yours.

Speaking of the 100 Million special edition, while the drum brake variant is priced at Rs 72,175, the disc trim will set you back by Rs 75,100. That said, the prices of the Passion Pro have been hiked in the region of Rs 900 to Rs 1125. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

