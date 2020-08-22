Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

The Hero HF Deluxe prices have gone up and now the base model starts from Rs 48,000 while retaining all the elements including its features, engine, specs from before the cost increase.

Hero MotoCorp has initiated its second round of price hikes for almost all its bikes and scooters. It’s most affordable motorcycle, the Hero HF Deluxe, has now received a price hike. A couple of months ago, Hero had launched the HF Deluxe with a more affordable spoke wheels configuration. Now, the base price of the HF Deluxe begins from Rs 48,000, up from the previous Rs 46,800. That’s a price hike of Rs 1,200. The alloy-wheel version that sits above this model is for Rs 49,000, while the model with a self start added to the alloy wheel goes for Rs 57,175. As for the all-black variant, it is now priced at Rs 57,300 while the top-spec variant with i3S is for Rs 58,500. All these prices are ex-showroom. Hero hasn’t added or deleted any features from what was there before the price hike. We can attribute the price increase to the input costs which have multiplied post the pandemic.

The Hero HF Deluxe boasts 7.94hp of power and 8.34Nm of torque from its 97.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected mill. A 4-speed gearbox with an all-up shifting pattern is used with this engine. Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 73kmpl from the HF Deluxe. In real world conditions, expect that number to be around 65kmpl. The motorcycle weighs 109kg for kickstart variants while the addition of the electric starter takes up the weight to 112kg. The fuel tank capacity is 9.6 litres. There are telescopic front forks while a dual shock absorber is provided at the rear. Hero has an all-analogue instrument console with this bike.

130mm drum brakes are standard at the front and rear, along with CBS. There is no optional front disc provided with the HF Deluxe. Ground clearance is 165mm. This Hero motorcycle competes with the Bajaj CT100 as well as the new Honda CD 110 Dream.

