Hero HF Deluxe launched in India: First 100cc BS6 motorcycle in segment

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the HF Deluxe commuter segment motorcycle has been upgraded to BS6. The HF Deluxe is the first 100cc motorcycle in India in the commuter segment has revived the upgrade to comply with the upcoming emission norms which will be enforced from April 2020. Hero’s first-ever BS6 product launched was the Splendor iSmart 110cc motorcycle which sits above the HF Deluxe.

The HF Deluxe as a starting price of Rs 55,925/- for the Self-Start Alloy-wheel variant, while the Self-Start Alloy-wheel i3S variant is priced at Rs. 57,250/-.

Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director – Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp, we have been working towards ensuring a smooth transition to the BS-VI norms, not just for us but also for all our stakeholders, the industry and most importantly the customers. We are into the final leg of this transition phase and key products in our portfolio like the HF Deluxe are being transitioned now to ensure smooth ramp-up. Our BS-IV inventories are low and will not be replenished going forward. We will be introducing a slew of BS-VI products in the coming weeks.”

The HF Deluxe has been given some updates to the engine and the motorcycle as well. The engine uses a 100cc engine which develops 7.9bhp and 8Nm of torque. The engine is equipped with what Hero calls ‘XSens Technology’ with 10 sensors for the BS-VI compliant programmed fuel injection system. Hero claims a 9% increase in fuel efficiency, with more than 6% improvement in performance. With the i3s variant, comes with Idle Stop Start System which helps ease cold start situations.

The Hero HF Deluxe boats of a 165mm ground clearance and 1235mm wheelbase. The frame is made from High Tensile Steel for improved strength and rigidity. Cosmetically, the HF Deluxe BS6 comes with all-new graphics and colour options. The HF Deluxe is now offered with colour combinations that include Black with Red, Black with Purple, Black with Grey in addition to the two new colours that are Techno Blue and Heavy Grey with Green.