Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

The launch of the new kickstart variants of the HF Deluxe also means that this is Hero's most affordable 100cc bike in the market today.

By:Updated: May 27, 2020 4:38:47 PM

13 bikes get costlier by upto 3000 rupee, royal enfield himalayan, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Pulsar 150, Yamaha FZ-Fi, YZF-R15 V3.0, Hero Glamour, Super Splendor, Passion Pro, HF Deluxe, Splendor plus

Prices of the 100cc and 110cc bikes have soared after the BS6 transition. Many now start from Rs 50,000 onwards. However, a select few 100cc motorcycles are available in BS6 form below Rs 50,000. Hero has now announced its foray into this section with the silent launch of a tripped-down version of the HF Deluxe. The Hero HF Deluxe now comes with a drum brake and spoke wheel version that is priced at Rs 46,800 while adding an alloy wheel to the equation escalates the cost to Rs 47,800. Compared to this, the previous starting price for the HF Deluxe was Rs 56,675. This version still is there, thereby taking the tally to five variants.

The Hero HF Deluxe base variants miss out on the electric starter and add spoke wheels (the most affordable version). Aside from this, the bike retains the fuel-injected, 97.2cc, 7.94hp/8.05Nm engine. This engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The claimed mileage is 73kmpl, under test conditions. Expect the HF Deluxe to give around 65kmpl in regular riding situations.

Also Read 110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today

The new variants of the motorcycle weigh 109kg. The fuel tank capacity is 9.6 litres while the ground clearance is 165mm. Hero says that with the BS6 compliance, the engine has become smoother, the uphill pulling power has increased, while high altitude riding and reliability have gone up. Competition for the Hero HF Deluxe comes from the Bajaj CT100 that boasts a 7.9hp and 8.34Nm. The CT100 has a higher ground clearance but almost the same features as the Hero. We don’t have claimed fuel economy numbers of the Bajaj CT100. Bajaj, for rough roads, has also added an engine bash plate. This is something that the Hero doesn’t have. Bajaj has priced the CT100 to be the most affordable BS6 bike in the country – Rs 41,293, ex-showroom.

In the coming days, TVS as well as Honda will launch their 110cc bikes. TVS has the Victor BS6 while Honda’s entire 110cc portfolio is missing as of now.

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

