Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Apart from this, the Glamour Xtec also has navigation, XPulse-derived digital instrument console as well as an integrated USB charger.

Roughly a month ago, it was revealed that Hero Motocorp is working on another upmarket variant of Glamour. Called the Hero Glamour Xtec, the variant has now been launched. The Hero Glamour Xtec has got segment-first Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Apart from this, there are also the LED headlights, XPulse-derived digital instrument console as well as an integrated USB charger. Other features of the bike continue from the regular variants and these include a pass light, front disc brake (optional), as well as the sleek styling. The drum version of the bike is priced at Rs 78,900 whereas the disc variant is for Rs 83,500. The pricing also makes the bike one of the costliest 125cc commuters in the segment as well. It is also costlier than the regular Glamour versions by Rs 4,800.

This aforementioned Bluetooth connectivity brings along SMS as well as call alerts, and Google navigation. There is also the side-stand engine cut-off feature that prevents the motorcycle to be slotted into gear if the side-stand is engaged. The 3D branding, rim tapes, and blue accents for the new matte color adds to the overall appeal, claims Hero. There are no changes to the 125cc, fuel-injected engine and it continues to produce 10.7hp and 10.6Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and Hero has added i3S as well as AutoSail technology to the mix.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and Turn-by-Turn Navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price.”

We reviewed the Glamour and found it to be decent but not competition surpassing. With these new features, the Glamour could very well be right up with the likes of the Honda SP125 as well as the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

