Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Apart from this, the Glamour Xtec also has navigation, XPulse-derived digital instrument console as well as an integrated USB charger.

By:Updated: Jul 20, 2021 2:51 PM

Roughly a month ago, it was revealed that Hero Motocorp is working on another upmarket variant of Glamour. Called the Hero Glamour Xtec, the variant has now been launched. The Hero Glamour Xtec has got segment-first Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Apart from this, there are also the LED headlights, XPulse-derived digital instrument console as well as an integrated USB charger. Other features of the bike continue from the regular variants and these include a pass light, front disc brake (optional), as well as the sleek styling. The drum version of the bike is priced at Rs 78,900 whereas the disc variant is for Rs 83,500. The pricing also makes the bike one of the costliest 125cc commuters in the segment as well. It is also costlier than the regular Glamour versions by Rs 4,800.

This aforementioned Bluetooth connectivity brings along SMS as well as call alerts, and Google navigation. There is also the side-stand engine cut-off feature that prevents the motorcycle to be slotted into gear if the side-stand is engaged. The 3D branding, rim tapes, and blue accents for the new matte color adds to the overall appeal, claims Hero. There are no changes to the 125cc, fuel-injected engine and it continues to produce 10.7hp and 10.6Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and Hero has added i3S as well as AutoSail technology to the mix.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and Turn-by-Turn Navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price.”

We reviewed the Glamour and found it to be decent but not competition surpassing. With these new features, the Glamour could very well be right up with the likes of the Honda SP125 as well as the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours