Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

We have used a different video review format for the Hero Glamour BS6. In this, we have answered the queries raised by you.

By:March 25, 2021 5:16 PM

Last year, the Hero Glamour BS6 was launched. It is one of the top-selling 125cc bikes in the market today. Its competition includes the Honda SP125, and Bajaj Pulsar 125. Hero has positioned it as a premium bike and looking at the features on list, it definitely looks the same. The Glamour nameplate has been around for a very long time and this bike was the first to feature fuel injection. Now, fuel injection is standard because of the BS6 norms. As far as the motorcycle is concerned, we used it for almost 10 days and have figured out the good, the not-so-good and the lovable bits. Go ahead, and take a look at the video if you cannot wait for the verdict or else, just scroll through the sections mentioned here. We have used a different video review format for the Hero Glamour. In this we have answered the queries raised by you.

Many of you asked about the gearshift quality of the motorcycle. It is good but if you hurry it, then there could be a slight lag between shifts. At the same time, the engine is quite refined in the lower revs and the vibrations from the single-cylinder motor barely register. This though isn’t the case at the top wherein the vibrations can be felt from the seat, handlebars, tank and footpegs. This is clearly a motorcycle to be used in the city and not for extended highway runs. The star of the package is the mileage – 74kmpl on the highway.

There is AutoSail as well as i3S. In the latter, the engine cuts off when the gearbox is in neutral whereas just pulling the clutch will help restart the motor. AutoSail helps by reducing clutch effort and one doesn’t have to change gears in traffic too as the engine slightly raises the rpm to avoid the motorcycle from stalling.

