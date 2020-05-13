Hero Glamour BS6 prices increased: Honda SP125 rival costlier by this much

The new Hero Glamour now costs Rs 850 over the previous BS6 iteration and will be available in showrooms shortly.

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the Glamour BS6. The Glamour is an all-new motorcycle and was launched earlier this year. It is yet to reach showrooms though. Now with production resuming and the motorcycle dealerships also restarting, it is but imperative that the Glamour with an updated pricing will soon be available. Hero, at the Glamour’s launch this year, had priced it at Rs 68,900 for the drum version and Rs 72,400 for the front disc model, ex-showroom. The new price is Rs 850 more than before. In short, the drum brake variant is for Rs 69,750 while the disc is for Rs 73,250, ex-showroom.

An all-new chassis, longer wheelbase and wider rear tyre define the Glamour. The updated 125cc model also boasts a semi-digital instrument console as well as effortless rideability in stop-go traffic. There is also engine start-stop tech that Hero calls i3S. This technology. A new 125cc motor too has been employed and it produces 10.7hp of power and 10.6Nm. Hero now uses a 5-speed gearbox with the Glamour. The claimed mileage hasn’t been revealed but the company says that it will be higher than before.

A telescopic front suspension as well as dual shock absorbers at the rear are used. 130mm drum brakes are the norm but a 240mm front disc is optional. Other features include a side stand as well as service due indicator and average fuel efficiency display. The Hero Glamour competes with the Honda SP125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Both these models too are all-new and while the SP has the most features, the Pulsar is almost there as well. It will be interesting to see whether the commuters go with a sporty motorcycle or a trusted and well-entrenched brand name like Hero or Honda.

Will you choose this new Glamour over the Pulsar or SP125?

