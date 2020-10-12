Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

The new Hero Glamour Blaze offers more at less money. It is based on the top-spec disc brake version but costs lower than it and also offers a new paint scheme and features.

If you were a bit disappointed with the Hero Maestro Edge Stealth edition, we wouldn’t blame you. It had literally no differentiating features and at the same time, looked too close to the other colors. There though is another Hero special edition that has been launched with the festive season in mind. It is the Hero Glamour Blaze. The bike is available for Rs 72,200 and is available in a single colour – Matt Vernier Grey. The bike slots in between the front drum (Rs 71,000) and disc (Rs 74,500) models. Surprisingly though it is based on the latter and should be the ideal choice for those looking at better braking as well as a lower price tag. A few dealerships we spoke with confirmed that the bikes are yet to reach them. Apart from the paint scheme, the bike also brings with it a USB charger slot on the handlebar.

There are no other changes to the bike. It still comes with the new style that debuted earlier this year. The bike has got a semi-digital instrument console complete with a side stand indicator, engine malfunction light as well as service reminder. There is a 240mm optional disc brake in the front and a 130mm drum at the rear. Hero offers combined braking system as standard too. Unfortunately, there is no LED lights on offer like its main rival, the Honda SP125.

Hero uses a new 125cc, 2-valve engine. This motor makes 10.7hp of power and 10.6Nm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed transmission. We’ve ridden the bike and found it to be a more comfortable commuter than the Passion Pro. However, its limited top speed might not appeal to everyone. Hero offers i3S technology for better fuel efficiency and at the same time, there is also the AutoSail function that helps navigate easily in traffic.

