Array ( [0] => stdClass Object ( [ID] => 730677 [display_name] => Express Drives Desk [first_name] => Express Drives [last_name] => Desk [user_login] => express-drives-desk [user_email] => admin@indianexpress.com [linked_account] => [website] => http://www.financialexpress.com/ [aim] => Story Posting [yahooim] => [jabber] => [description] => [author_as_columnist] => [author_designation] => [author_city] => [author_topics] => [twitter] => [enable_twitter_via] => [enable_twitter_related] => [facebook] => [google_plus] => [user_nicename] => express-drives-desk [type] => guest-author ) )

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

The new Hero Glamour Blaze offers more at less money. It is based on the top-spec disc brake version but costs lower than it and also offers a new paint scheme and features.

By:Updated: Oct 12, 2020 5:45 PM

If you were a bit disappointed with the Hero Maestro Edge Stealth edition, we wouldn’t blame you. It had literally no differentiating features and at the same time, looked too close to the other colors. There though is another Hero special edition that has been launched with the festive season in mind. It is the Hero Glamour Blaze. The bike is available for Rs 72,200 and is available in a single colour – Matt Vernier Grey. The bike slots in between the front drum (Rs 71,000) and disc (Rs 74,500) models. Surprisingly though it is based on the latter and should be the ideal choice for those looking at better braking as well as a lower price tag. A few dealerships we spoke with confirmed that the bikes are yet to reach them. Apart from the paint scheme, the bike also brings with it a USB charger slot on the handlebar.

There are no other changes to the bike. It still comes with the new style that debuted earlier this year. The bike has got a semi-digital instrument console complete with a side stand indicator, engine malfunction light as well as service reminder. There is a 240mm optional disc brake in the front and a 130mm drum at the rear. Hero offers combined braking system as standard too. Unfortunately, there is no LED lights on offer like its main rival, the Honda SP125.

Hero uses a new 125cc, 2-valve engine. This motor makes 10.7hp of power and 10.6Nm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed transmission. We’ve ridden the bike and found it to be a more comfortable commuter than the Passion Pro. However, its limited top speed might not appeal to everyone. Hero offers i3S technology for better fuel efficiency and at the same time, there is also the AutoSail function that helps navigate easily in traffic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!