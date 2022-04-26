Hero Electric partners with EVIFY to transform last mile delivery solutions

Hero Electric has partnered with EVIFY to deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY over the course of two years.

Hero Electric has partnered with a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company called EVIFY to deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY over the course of two years. Hero aims to enable the electrification of fleets via this partnership. As per Hero, the first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by May 2022. On top of that, Hero will also deliver 500 EVs that will be deployed by EVIFY in multiple Tier 2 and 3 cities by the end of 2022. The electric two-wheeler brand believes that the pandemic has unlocked great potential in the first mile, mid-mile, last-mile and intra city logistics segment.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “At Hero, our focus is to deliver the best across sectors that foster an ecosystem for green mobility. B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilize partner expertise and strengths to work toward the Zero-Emission vision. Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment. We will leverage our resources and support more such partners. With the EV sector witnessing such swift expansion and multiple start-ups with various talent competencies, it has generated more opportunities for expanding the evolving sectors.”

Commenting on the partnership further, Devrishi Arora, CEO, EVIFY, said, “We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution becoming a major factor in enabling the transformation of logistics solutions. This partnership will help us reimagine the EV logistics landscape in India.”