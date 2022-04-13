Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to set up charging points in India

The charging point network will be spread across offices, malls, residential complexes and other establishments to curb range anxiety issues faced by EV users.

Electric two-wheeler company Hero Electric has announced collaboration with an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform ElectricPe to set up charging points in India. The collaboration is in line with the brand’s commitment to set up one lakh charging points by the end of 2022. With the current EV boom in India, it is estimated that the country will have a demand of 40 lakh charging stations by 2026.

“A robust charging network is crucial for the growing EV sector for faster adoption of EVs across the segment. This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe’s charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country, said Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.



“With our vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, we are working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure. We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions”, he added.

Founded in May 2021, ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that tracks real-time usage while aiming to offer EV users a one-stop platform to access EV charging points.



Talking about the year-old company, Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe said that their goal has been to help make the transition to electric mobility smooth by making it inclusive and convenient for consumers pan-India for their varied commuting activities. “In line with this, we are thrilled to partner with the biggest players in India – it validates the trust we bring to the market. The association with Hero Electric will further our goal to bring clean and affordable access to charging to a billion Indians, right at their doorstep,” he added.