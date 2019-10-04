Hero Electric partners with CSC E-governance Services

Hero Electric on Thursday announced partnership with Common Service Center E-Governance Services to promote e-mobility in rural and under-developed parts of the country. As part of the partnership, Hero Electric will provide its eco-friendly products to CSC E-Governance to further reach rural areas and promote electric mobility adoption.

The CSC E-Governance will provide these electric vehicles to the residents of these areas, under the partnership, through their own CSC channels, enabling them to access and adapt to smarter and green mobility solutions.

Currently, CSCE has 250,000 centres with the Gram Panchayat and 150,000 centres in urban cities, which act as a host of business-to-consumer services of the CSC Channels for citizens of the remote areas of the country.

CSC e-Governance Services India, Special Purpose Vehicle, has been set up by the ministry of electronics & IT under the Companies Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme. CSC SPV provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens through CSCs, besides ensuring systemic viability and sustainability of the scheme.

Speaking about the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero electric said, “As pioneers in the electric two-wheeler industry in India, this partnership perfectly aligns with our purpose of promoting ‘Green Mobility’ by identifying opportunities for EV transition even at the grassroots level. We will continue to collaborate with institutions through such initiatives, to ensure that the sales of electric vehicles witness healthy growth year-on-year in the country, including the rural areas.”

Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC E-Governance Services, said, “This partnership is a step towards the future of clean mobility in India, and together with Hero Electric, we will bring a transformation in the electric mobility paradigm. A transition to electric mobility, especially in urban areas, is at the top of the government of India’s policy agenda and now it’s time to take this wave forward to rural areas as well.”

Hero Electric is also planning to develop charging stations across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.