Hero Electric partners with BOLT to put up 50,000 charging stations in India

As a part of the tie-up, more than 2,000 Hero Electric riders will avail free of cost BOLT charging units set up at their homes.

Hero Electric has announced a partnership with BOLT, an electric vehicle charging network to set up 50,000 charging stations in India in the next one year. This collaboration aims to install BOLT chargers at more than 750 Hero Electric touchpoints all over the country. On top of that, more than 2,000 Hero Electric riders will avail free of cost BOLT charging units set up at their homes.

As part of the tie-up, BOLT charging network will be leveraged both by Hero Electric’s enterprise partners and EV customers with an aim to keep range anxiety in check. An improved, up and running EV infrastructure, is exactly what the country needs right now. Additionally, BOLT will be integrated within the Hero Electric App and website, offering a one-stop solution for locating a charging station, booking a slot, and payment. Post-installation of BOLT charging stations, individuals can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs.

Moreover, subscription-based plans will also be announced for Hero Electric riders to ease their usage.

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, “Our mission is to enable carbon-free mobility and fasten EV adoption in the country by building a strong charging ecosystem and reskilling mechanics to offer an enhanced EV riding experience. We are positive that this collaboration will broaden our efforts to reach the set objective.”

The partnership will benefit the industry overall and allow electric two-wheeler riders easy access to charging stations pan India. This collaboration will help to create a seamless charging experience for lakhs of Hero Electric customers as they can use the existing Hero Electric app and website for discovery, booking and payment.” he added.